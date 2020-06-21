Deloitte and SBI Caps to help with UT power discoms’ privatization

The race for securing discom licences is heating up. Mint earlier reported about billionaire Gautam Adani owned Adani Group, RP-Sanjiv Goenka group’s flagship electricity generation and distribution firm CESC Ltd, and Tata Power Co. Ltd. being among those who have evinced interest in acquiring Odisha government’ three electricity discoms. Also, NTPC Ltd has evinced interest in acquiring a 51% stake each in BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL). Enel Group of Italy, Torrent Power Ltd and Greenko Group have also submitted non-binding offers to pick up stakes in the two Reliance Infra entities.