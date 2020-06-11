Demand for fuel surges in May as economy opens up

“While the consumption of all petroleum products put together almost doubled in May compared to April levels, growth of petrol was higher at about 70% and diesel at 59%. Compared to May 2019, or the early months of the current year prior to the lockdown, the growth percentage has still to catch up by 24% to 26% for all products. In the case of LPG, with the corporation rolling out about 25 lakh cylinder refills a day, the average backlog is less than a day," the note said.