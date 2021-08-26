Demand for jet fuel surges in India with rebound in tourism

Indians have flocked to tourist spots across the country from the beaches of Goa on the west coast to the mountainous north on planes and in cars after the easing of restrictions. Air travel has climbed sharply, said Subhash Goyal, the chairman of STIC Travel -- one of India’s biggest travel agents -- estimating that domestic flights this month are around 75% of pre-virus levels.

