Demand for oil products rises in October due to festive push: Report

In the near term, S&P Global expects India’s oil demand to rise sequentially by about 210,000 b/d in the fourth quarter after the monsoon season, boosted by festive and holiday seasons.
New Delhi: India’s oil product demand increased by 113,000 barrels per day sequentially in October, supported by an uptick in economic activities in the post-monsoon season and the Diwali festival, a report by S&P Global Commodity Insights said on Monday.
“Demand was up on the year by 130,000 b/d, driven by gasoil and gasoline, which were up 83,000 b/d and 67,000 b/d, respectively," the report said. “Modest growth was also seen for kerosene/jet fuel, with other minor products up 83,000 b/d. LPG and naphtha declined, with fuel oil remaining steady."
According to a report by S&P Global Commodity Insights on Monday, after two consecutive cuts in windfall taxes to nil for ATF, gasoline and $10/b for gasoil exports, the Indian government started raising the export taxes again from mid-October. The tax on ATF export was raised to $7/b mid-October with a subsequent review to $10/b beginning 1 November.
Similarly, the tax on export of gasoil was raised to $24/b mid-October with a subsequent review to $26/b beginning Nov. 1. The tax on gasoline exports continues to remain nil. The export tax review is done in accordance with market conditions with due discussion with market participants claims the government.
India’s October PMIs for both manufacturing and services stayed well above the 50-threshold level, pointing to an expansion in the sectors. India’s manufacturing PMI rose to 55.3 in October from a three-month low of 55.1 in September, as price pressures eased, with improving outlook and business confidence. Services PMI rose to 55.1 in October, up from a six-month low of 54.3 in September.
According to the report, there was apparent growth in new orders, which accelerated from September, while employment rose for the fifth month in a row and at the second-fastest pace in over three years. The overall S&P Global India Composite PMI Output Index rose to 55.5, from 55.1 in September, as activity in manufacturing and services remained strong.
“In the near term, we expect India’s oil demand to rise sequentially by about 210,000 b/d in the fourth quarter after the monsoon season, boosted by festive and holiday seasons. On a year-on-year basis, the demand in Q4 is expected grow about 100,000 b/d, down from 370,000 b/d over the first three quarters of this year, which was boosted by a low base in the previous year," S&P Global Commodity Insights said.
Overall, India’s oil demand is expected to grow by more than 305,000 b/d in 2022, before easing to a 220,000-b/d growth in 2023. Middle distillates (gasoil and kerosene/jet fuel combined) will account for about half of the growth in 2022, partly due to a slow recovery in 2021, before contributing to about a third of the growth in 2023, the report said.
India’s oil demand in 2022 is expected to rise about 1% over levels in 2019 before rising above 5% in 2023, it added.