A look at the looming power crisis in India

Normally, a power plant must maintain 26 days of coal stock. However, at present, several power plants are reporting critical levels of coal stock. Data from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) shows that 97 power plants out of the 173 that the CEA tracks have critical levels of coal inventory. Of the 173, there are 155 non-pithead plants or power plants that are not near coal mines. These have an average of 28% of the stock compared to the normal scenario. The 18 plants that are near coal mines have an average stock of 81% of the normal requirement.