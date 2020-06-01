Delhi State Regulatory Commission (DERC) will not intervene in the sale process of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd’s Delhi electricity distribution businesses, said DERC chairperson S.S.Chauhan.

The development comes after India’s largest power generation utility, NTPC Ltd, in a 26 May communication to the regulator evinced interest in acquiring a 51% stake each in BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL). Enel Group of Italy, Torrent Power Ltd and Greenko Group have also submitted non-binding offers to pick up stakes in the two Reliance Infra entities.

NTPC has been working on a strategy to address the challenges posed by an evolving energy landscape, marked by regulatory changes and record-low green energy tariffs. It may also compete in the privatization exercise of power distribution utilities in Union territories, Mint had reported.

On several instances, BRPL and BYPL were unable to pay electricity dues to the state-run firm, and considering its large balance sheet NTPC believes it will be able to access capital at a lower cost to revive the two entities.

“DERC has nothing to do with it. It’s a settlement outside DERC, between parties following a fair process. What has it got for DERC?" Chauhan added.

Officials said there was no legal provision for an intervention in the ongoing sale process of the utilities, which supplies electricity to around 4.4 million customers in the national capital. KPMG is managing the stake sale process.

BSES and KPMG spokespersons declined to comment.

An Enel Group spokesperson in Rome also declined comment.

According to a communication dated 26 May to DERC secretary Mukesh Wadhwa, state-run NTPC said, “It is submitted that NTPC is keen to explore the opportunities for acquiring 51% stake in BRPL and BYPL, which are on sale, provided the equity sale is done through a transparent process."

Queries emailed to the spokespersons of NTPC, Torrent Power and Greenko Group remained unanswered till press time.

“NTPC has written a letter stating that they are interested in participating in the process. I don’t think that DERC has a role here. They are free to participate. The discoms only needs to come to DERC when the deal is done and they have to file a petition. Right now its only in the news," said a DERC official, requesting anonymity.

On 12 May, Mint reported that Anil Ambani had put the discoms on the block and at least eight investors had shown initial interest.

“We have learnt from media reports that Reliance ADAG wants to divest its 51% stake in BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL)," the NTPC communication said.

