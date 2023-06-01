Despite windfall tax on oil, excise duty receipts contract in FY232 min read 01 Jun 2023, 06:09 PM IST
Revenue collection from consumption, or GST, has shown a 20% jump year-on-year in FY23 while customs duty has improved by close to 7%
New Delhi: Despite imposing a windfall tax on the super profits of oil explorers and refiners, the central government's excise duty collections from petroleum sector have shown a contraction of over ₹71,800 crores or 18% in FY23 owing to reduction in the duty rate announced at the beginning of last fiscal, showed the provisional data of central government finances for the just concluded financial year.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×