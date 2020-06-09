Deutsche Bank consortium puts Jindal Thermal deal on hold

"The asset has a problem with inadequate coal linkages, which is why they needed debt resolution," one of the people cited above said. “After the lockdown, the power sector is facing a huge fall in demand across the country. Even well-performing power generators have had to now operate near or just above their technical minimums in the last two months. With no clarity on when industrial or commercial demand will return, it may not make sense at the moment to invest in a power project."