Diesel price for bulk users hiked 25 per litre; Pvt retailers stare closure

In the national capital Delhi, one litre diesel costs ₹86.67 at the petrol pump, but for bulk or industrial users, it is priced at about ₹115
The wide difference of about ₹25 per litre between the bulk user rate and petrol pump price has prompted bulk users to refuel at petrol pumps rather than book tankers directly from oil companies
As international oil prices have continued to climb up with a near 40% gain, the diesel prices, sold to bulk users, in the ecountry have also jumped by about ₹25 per litre. However, the retail rates at petrol pumps remain unchanged.
The sales of petrol pumps have also surged by a fifth this month after bulk users like bus fleet operators and malls queued up at petrol bunks to buy fuel rather than ordering from oil companies directly.
Among the worst-hit private retailers are Jio-bp, Shell, and Nayara Energy. According to the PTI news agency in 2008, the reliance Industries (RIL) had shut all its 1,432 petrol pumps after sales dropped to almost nil as it could not match the subsidized price offered by government-run companies. A similar problem might unfold as the losses have widened of retailers from bulk users being diverted to petrol pumps.
In the national capital Delhi, one litre diesel costs ₹86.67 at the petrol pump, but for bulk or industrial users, it is priced at about ₹115. On the other hand, the rates of diesel sold to bulk users in Mumbai has climbed to ₹122.05/litre. In petrol pumps, the fuel rates stand at Rs94.14/litre
The government-run oil companies have not raised retail prices of petrol and diesel since November 4, 2021 despite a surge in global oil and fuel prices. It was anticipated that the fuel prices would start aligning with cost after the elections' results on March 10, but the ensuing start of the second half of the Budget Session meant that the price increases didn't happen.
The wide difference of about ₹25 per litre between the bulk user rate and petrol pump price has prompted bulk users to refuel at petrol pumps rather than book tankers directly from oil companies. This has led to widening losses of oil companies, who were already bleeding from selling petrol and diesel at way below the cost.
Private retailers have not disclosed sales, PSU retailers have sold 3.53 million tonnes of diesel from March 1 to 15, up 32.8% from a month earlier. The sales were 23.7% higher year-on-year and 17.3% higher than sales in March 1-15, 2019.
Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri last week said that fuel sales had jumped 20% due to hoarding in anticipation of the price increase.
While Nayara has 6,510 petrol pumps in the country, Jio-bp has 1,454. PSUs control 90% of the 81,699 petrol pumps in the country.
In 2008, PSU retailers were paid government subsidies for selling petrol and diesel at below cost but private retailers were kept out of such a scheme. This time around, PSU retailers have been asked to square up their losses from inventory gains and higher refining margins they are earning now.
(With PTI inputs)
