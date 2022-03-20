Diesel price for bulk users hiked 25 per litre; Pvt retailers stare closure

Among the worst-hit private retailers are Jio-bp, Shell, and Nayara Energy. According to the PTI news agency in 2008, the reliance Industries (RIL) had shut all its 1,432 petrol pumps after sales dropped to almost nil as it could not match the subsidized price offered by government-run companies. A similar problem might unfold as the losses have widened of retailers from bulk users being diverted to petrol pumps.

