Diesel prices cut by OMCs, a first in three months

“We believe that Brent values will peak out around US$80/bbl as OPEC supply will inevitably move higher given the lure of higher price realization and record high spare capacity. Needless to mention, markets are sensing resumption of Iranian Oil supply by the end of this year. We need to acknowledge that the recent spike in oil prices is primarily due to planned curtailment and not a supply disruption," Yes Securities wrote in an 8 July report.