Discom economics behind the dismal summer ahead

Before one can switch on the air conditioner, the television, or the geyser, the electricity passes through a web of wires across many entities. Electricity is generated at a power plant run by a power generation company, or genco, such as NTPC Ltd, where the primary fuel could be coal, water, wind, solar or nuclear. The job of transporting this electricity to our homes falls on the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (to facilitate inter-state movement of power) and the discoms. They lay a mesh of high-tension overhead wires— the ones you see on large farms, trans- formers and substations.