Discom losses surge 66% to ₹ 50,281 crore in FY21

2 min read . 08:12 PM IST

Discom losses surge 66% to ₹ 50,281 crore in FY21

The report on performance of power utilities in 2020-21 unveiled at the state power ministers‘ conference in Udaipur on Friday also showed that the overall aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses of discoms rose from 20.73% in 2019-20 to 22.32% in 2020-21.