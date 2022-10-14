Discom losses surge 66% to 50,281 crore in FY21

Aggregate losses of distribution utilities rose 66.47% to ₹50,281 crore in FY21, showed a report by Power Finance Corporation (PFC).
The report on performance of power utilities in 2020-21 unveiled at the state power ministers‘ conference in Udaipur on Friday also showed that the overall aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses of discoms rose from 20.73% in 2019-20 to 22.32% in 2020-21.
“Aggregate losses for distribution utilities increased from ₹30,203 crore in 2019-20 to ₹50,281 crore in 2020-21. Aggregate losses on tariff subsidy received excluding regulatory income and revenue grant under UDAY for loan takeover increased from ₹63,949 crore in 2019-20 to ₹88,500 crore in 2020-21," it said.
Tariff Subsidy billed by distribution utilities increased from ₹1,20,828 crore in 2019-20 to ₹1,32,416 crore in 2020-21. As a percentage of total revenue, tariff subsidy billed by the utilities increased from 16.52% in 2019-20 to 18.53% in 2020-21, the report showed.
Further, the gross energy sold by distribution utilities was 10,24,309 million units in 2019-20 and 10,05,044 million units in 2020-21 registering a YoY decrease of 1.88%. Revenue from sale of power including tariff subsidy billed decreased by 1.76% during the same period from ₹6,43,881 crore in 2019-20 to ₹6,32,543 crore in 2020-21.
Regarding generation utilities, the report showed that generation utilities earned a profit of ₹2,700 crore in 2020-21, as compared to profit of ₹3,836 crore in 2019-20 and 16 out of 23 generation utilities registered profit in 2020-21.
Further transmission utilities earned a profit of ₹955 crore during the period under review compared to a loss of ₹287 crore in 2019-20 and 15 out of 22 transmission utilities registered profit in 2020-21.
The conference of power and renewable energy ministers of states and union territories is being held during 14-15 October, 2022 in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
During the conference, it was emphasized that India’s power demand is set to double by 2030, for which huge capacities will be required to be, which in turn will require huge capital investments.
He noted that capital investments would also be required for modernizing the power systems and promoting new technologies like green hydrogen, storage, offshore wind among the to help India achieve its energy transition trajectory.
