Discoms caught between a rock and a hard place
Summary
- With the debt-to-GSDP ratios of some state governments above the 30% threshold, the outstanding dues of power distribution companies remain a significant burden. With India’s power needs growing quickly, the issue is as urgent as ever
With demand for electricity growing rapidly, the need to resolve long-standing issues of India’s power sector is becoming ever more urgent. The huge debts of power distribution companies (discoms) continue to threaten states’ financial health. According to the Centre’s PRAAPTI portal, state-run discoms owed a staggering ₹87,059 crore to power generating companies (gencos) as of 9 October, of which 36% was past its due date.