Discoms caught between a rock and a hard place

Under UDAY, 15 state governments took over 75% of the outstanding debt of state-owned discoms (about ₹2.1 trillion) between 2015-16 and 2016-17. The scheme wanted these states to fund a portion of losses of discoms until 2019-20. With UDAY bailouts, the guarantees provided by Andhra Pradesh went up from 4.6% in 2017-18 of GSDP to 9% in 2020-21, and Rajasthan’s from 7.5% to 8.6%. Even in Bihar, where it was 1.1%, it went up to 3.4%, RBI data showed.