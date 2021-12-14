Discoms’ dues to generators remain high despite Centre’s liquidity push

The power ministry data suggests that out of the total discom overdues, share of independence debt power producers it the highest at 54 per cent or over ₹50,000 crore. Renewable energy projects are also facing large scale delays in their payment and their share in total discounts overdue at the end of October is 20 per cent or close to ₹20,000 crore while central public sector’s overdue amount constitutes 26 per cent of the total discom overdues at need of October 2021.