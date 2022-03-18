The first annual energy audit reports from electricity distribution companies (discoms) are expected by 31 March, two officials aware of the development said, outlining a measure to help meet India’s ambitious target to reduce power distribution losses.

The government plans to reduce aggregate technical and commercial losses from 21.98% to 10-12% by March 2025 -- part of India’s massive energy transition exercise. Energy accounting is also expected to help erase the gap between the cost of electricity bought (average cost of supply, or ACS) and supplied (average realizable revenue, or ARR) from 32 paise per unit to nil by March 2025.

The Energy Conservation Act notified by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency last October mandated energy accounting by discoms.

India also plans to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 and reduce the carbon intensity of the nation’s economy by less than 45% by the end of the decade.

“Discoms have been asked to undertake energy accounting on periodic basis. Also, distribution transformer metering has been covered under system metering as part of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS)," said one of the two government officials cited above, requesting anonymity.

Queries mailed to a power ministry spokesperson on Thursday afternoon remained unanswered.

Any savings will also have wide-ranging benefits, including reducing costs which are a substantial component of manufacturing expenses. India’s discoms owed ₹1.02 trillion for power bought from generation companies (gencos) at the start of March, according to information available on Union power ministry’s PRAAPTI portal. The discoms have been perennially plagued by low collections, rise in power purchase cost, inadequate tariff hikes and subsidy disbursement, and mounting dues from government departments.

Utilities in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported the highest losses among power distribution entities in India, while some states in the east and the northeast also incurred high losses, underscoring the lack of power sector reforms in these markets.

However, 15 state discoms in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Manipur and Madhya Pradesh narrowed their losses by more than 10% in 2019-20, with Delhi clocking the lowest loss among discoms.

India is working on improving the financial health of discoms, which have traditionally been the weakest link in the electricity value chain. Some of the measures include rolling out the marquee ₹3.03 trillion RDSS, linking reforms with additional borrowings by states, and bringing prudential norms of banks to the largest power sector lenders such as Power Finance Corp. and Rural Electrification Corp.

With India rolling out the world’s largest electricity smart metering programme under RDSS, data collection will also become easier for discoms.

A total of 3.3 million smart meters have been installed across India. Another 100 million are to be commissioned and installed by December 2023. India aims to replace 250 million conventional meters with smart ones that will not only help reduce power theft but also ensure reliable electricity supply.

India’s electricity demand has picked up after a dip during the second covid wave. India’s electricity demand is expected to grow by 8-8.5% in FY22, according to ICRA, and by 2030, the country’s power requirement is expected to be 817GW.

