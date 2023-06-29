Discoms suggested to ensure 75% capacity from long-term contracts

Discoms suggested to ensure 75% capacity from long-term contracts3 min read 29 Jun 2023, 08:19 PM IST
According to power ministry’s guidelines, all power discoms shall undertake a resource adequacy plan for a 10-year horizon, known as LT-DRAP to meet their own peak and electrical energy requirement
New Delhi: In a bid to ensure adequate availability of power during peak demand season, power distribution companies will have to secure 75% of their required capacities through long-term contracts.
