Discoms suggested to ensure 75% capacity from long-term contracts

New Delhi: In a bid to ensure adequate availability of power during peak demand season, power distribution companies will have to secure 75% of their required capacities through long-term contracts.

According to the power ministry’s ‘Guidelines for Resource Adequacy Planning Framework for India’, all power discoms shall undertake a resource adequacy plan (RAP) for a 10-year horizon, known as long-term Distribution Licensee Resource Adequacy Plan (LT-DRAP) to meet their own peak and electrical energy requirement.

The discoms through their long-term resource adequacy plan would demonstrate their plan to meet their peak demand and energy requirement with a mix of long-term,

medium-term and short-term contracts, including power exchanges, to the state electricity regulatory commission or the joint electricity regulatory commission. The composition of the contracts will depend upon the load curve of each distribution utility, the guidelines said.

“The share of long-term contracts is suggested to be at least 75% of the required capacities as per LT-DRAP or as specified by the respective SERC/JERC. The medium–term contracts are suggested to be in range of 10-20% while the rest can be met through short-term contracts," it said.

The guidelines, have been framed under the Rule 16 of Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2022 which were notified on 29 December, 2022.

As the norms, the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) shall publish Long-term National Resource Adequacy Plan (LT-NRAP) which shall determine the optimal planning reserve margin (PRM) requirement at the all-India level conforming to the reliable supply targets.

The guidelines prepared by the ministry in partnership with the CEA also lays down the norms for procurement of required resources. It said that resource adequacy studies would provide the quantum and type of generation resources required in the portfolio of a distribution licensee to meet the demand in an optimal (least cost and secure) manner.

The future capacity mix of discoms may comprise of existing capacities, planned capacities and capacity addition required to meet the increasing demand of the utility considering appropriate gestation period of the generation resource, according to the guidelines.

The distribution licensee or discom shall contract the optimal portfolio of resources to meet its future demand and Resource Adequacy Requirement (RAR) obligations, based on the output derived from the long term national resource adequacy plan study results.

Noting that long, medium and short-term contracts of generation resources shall be considered to contribute to the resource adequacy requirement, the guidelines said that power procurement through the power exchanges, such as the Day-Ahead Market segment, shall not be considered to contribute to RAR.

“The distribution licensee shall contract additional resources source-wise if required based on the LT-DRAP to meet its own peak demand," it said.

It further noted that the discom can contract storage capacity as per its capacity addition requirement for future years as per the guidelines issued under the

Electricity Act, 2003 for procurement of energy from BESS through competitive bidding, from grid connected projects.

With these guidelines coming in, discoms will have a statutory obligation to ensure procurement of sufficient capacity to meet demand in their area, according to the ministry.

The move comes in order to ensure adequate power availability even during the peak demand season. Last year the country faced a crisis scenario in the wake of low coal availability in the country. This year, however, Centre has taken a number steps to ensure availability of coal during April-June, the peak demand period.