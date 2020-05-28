Discoms with dues barred from covid loans

The power sector lenders have set stiff conditions to lend money under the scheme. One of them is that a discom should not be owing money to either at the time of availing the loan. As per the scheme, approved by PFC board on 16 May, the two power sector-focused lenders will give funds in two tranches, each carrying a set of riders. “The primary condition before extending the loan will be that the borrower should not have any overdues to PFC or REC," said an official familiar with the development.