The steep discount on Russian crude oil that India gorged on since the Ukraine war has fallen now but the shipping rates charged by a Russian-arranged entity continue to remain 'opaque'.

Russia bills Indian refiners at a price less than $60 per barrel price cap imposed by the West and charges anything between $11 to $19 per barrel.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year, western countries cut Russian oil imports and imposed a limit on the amount of revenue Moscow earns from selling oil elsewhere.

However, India's imports of Russian oil rose from a very low base at the beginning of 2022, increasing significantly throughout the year. The Russian oil import rose ten-fol in 2022 in India.

Despite pressure from the US and Europe, India has refused to adhere to Western sanctions on Russian imports. New Delhi has defended its decision to oil purchase from Russia saying that the country is reliant on energy imports and with millions living in poverty, it was not in a position to pay higher prices.

Indian refiners, who convert crude oil extracted from below ground into finished products such as petrol and diesel, are now the biggest buyers of Russian oil as Chinese imports have maxed out due to massive electrification of vehicles and demand issues in a shaky economy.

Indian refiners ramped up purchases from less than 2% of their entire buys in pre-Ukraine war times to 44% to capture the discounted oil.

But these discounts have been shrinking as companies such as government-controlled entities like Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd and HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd as well as private refiners Reliance Industries Ltd and Nayara Energy Ltd continue to negotiate deals with Russia separately.

The discounts could have been higher if state-controlled units, who account for roughly 60% of the 2 million barrels per day of Russian oil flowing into India, negotiated together.

Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year, India was a minor importer of Russian crude, with purchases of about 44,500 barrels per day (bpd) in the 12 months to February 2022.

According to the PTI news agency, Indian refiners buy crude oil from Russia on a delivered basis, putting the onus on Moscow to arrange for shipping and insurance.