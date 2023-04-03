Diversified renewable energy to contribute to India’s energy transition: MNRE secretary2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 07:16 PM IST
MNRE secretary says that a series of economic disruptions have exposed the world to risks that are slowing down the pace of the global clean energy transition and have raised concerns about energy security
NEW DELHI : The diversified & circular renewable energy and critical mineral supply chains will play a critical role in India’s energy transition, MNRE secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla said on Monday.
