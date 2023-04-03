NEW DELHI : The diversified & circular renewable energy and critical mineral supply chains will play a critical role in India’s energy transition, MNRE secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla said on Monday.

As part of the second Energy Transition Working Group meeting of India’s G20 Presidency, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, the Ministry of Mines and the Ministry of Power, Government of India, hosted the official side event, ‘Diversifying Renewables & Critical Minerals Supply Chains to Advance Energy Transition’ in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

In his keynote address, BS Bhalla said, “India, under its G20 presidency, takes pride in hosting leaders, experts, government officials, energy sector financiers and other key players to focus on the critical need for a cost-effective and risk-proof scale-up of clean energy through diversified supply chains and distributive expansion of manufacturing base.“

“We hope and expect that the deliberations today will help identify a set of collective changes that will put the world on the path to rapid scaling-up of renewable energy, while ensuring energy security, affordability and better quality of life for our people," he added.

The MNRE secretary noted that a series of economic disruptions have exposed the world to risks that are slowing down the pace of the global clean energy transition and have raised concerns about energy security.

While setting the context for the meeting, Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, noted in his keynote address that the majority of critical mineral reserves are in 15 countries.

“The human race has fought many crises – whether the Ozone layer depleting, the Covid pandemic or the energy crisis in the 1970s. I am sure we will be able to address the criticality of minerals too and the Indian government is working towards making the country secure,“ he said.

Energy Transition Working Group Chair Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power, said that the consensus in the recent Energy Transitions Working Group meetings has been that renewables will have an important role in reaching net-zero targets, and accessible supply chains will be important.

“For a large country like India, diversification of supply chains will mean a lot of local manufacturing, thus generating green jobs. A circular economy and alternative technologies for battery storage will be key too," he said.