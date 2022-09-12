Do solar panels increase a home’s value?

A seller’s credit issues can also be a problem for a buyer. If a seller has fallen behind on payments to a solar installer or lender, it could create delays in the home sale and significantly raise the buyer’s costs. Veronica Mirasol, a Realtor with the Dean Clark Group RE/MAX on the Hudson in New Jersey, says this happened in the sale of a property in Edison, N.J., last year. “I think we were four days from closing," she says. “The title [company] came back and said ‘There’s a solar-panel lien?’ " The sale was able to close six days later than originally planned, but it ended up costing the buyers an additional $50,000 to buy out the existing lease for the solar system.