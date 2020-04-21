MUMBAI: A glut in the global energy market, paucity of storage capacity and a pandemic induced lack of demand pushed the West Texas Intermediate (WTI), benchmark US crude, to below $0 a barrel for the first time in history on Monday. Prices crashed 300% from $17.85 a barrel to settle at minus $37.63 for the day.

With the May contract expiring today, the negative price means that investors holding the contract were unwilling to take delivery of oil and incur storage costs. Investors had to pay people to take the crude off their hands.

The June contract still trades at over $20 a barrel.

But will the price crash mean consumers in India will pay less at the oil pumps? Not really. For one, the cost of the Indian basket of crude, which is the average of Oman, Dubai and Brent crude, was at $20.56 a barrel on 17 April.

"Retail prices of petrol and diesel in India are linked to the price of these fuels in global markets, not that of crude oil per se. So only when these product prices come off, will be see some impact on pump prices in India. Besides, with our tax component still high, the consumers may not get the desired relief," said director refinery of an oil marketing company. Despite that, crude oil, which accounts for about 90% of the cost of these refinery products, is the biggest determinant of the retail price of fuel.

On Tuesday, petrol in Mumbai was selling for ₹76.31 a litre, while diesel retailed at ₹66.21 per litre.

State-run fuel retailers Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd switched to daily price revision from a fortnightly pricing system in June 2018 as part if pricing reforms. Crude oil fetched $46.96 a barrel then.

While fixing prices of petrol and diesel, Indian oil companies consider trade parity pricing, which is determined on prevailing prices of these products in the international market. The pricing formula involves 80% of import price and 20% export price of the fuel. To the trade parity price, other elements like dealer commission, excise duty and value added tax are added.

"Yesterday's event is not a natural one. It was purely a trading activity as there must be somebody who is desperate to sell and not being able to take delivery. Though crude oil price has been lower in general, it is good for refiners.

Though diesel cracks are improving, petrol and naphtha are still lower and that continues to be lower due to surplus inventories in US and China," said the managing director of an oil marketing company.

For refiners, weak crude oil price means that gross refining margin or margins that they make from refining each barrel of crude into finished product would be better than the last quarter.