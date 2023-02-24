Domestic coal production to touch 1.31 billion tonne by FY25: Govt

New Delhi: The coal ministry on Friday said that the government has fixed a production target of 1.31 billion tonne of coal for FY 2024-25, which will rise by another 1.5 billion tonne by FY30.
“The rising trend of coal production has further gained pace in the current financial year 2022-23 and country’s total coal production has recorded an impressive growth of more than 16% with production of 698.25 MT (million tonne) during the period from April 2022 to January 2023 as compared to 601.97 MT during the corresponding period of the previous year," the ministry said in a press release.
“The Ministry has been actively engaging with various state government and central government agencies both for starting new coal mines and also for increasing coal production in the currently operational mines," it added.
As a result of such initiatives, production from captive and commercial coal mines has increased to 93.22 MT in April 2022 to January 2023 period of FY23 from 71.31 MT in the same period of FY22, showing a growth of more than 30%.
In FY23 so far, Coal India’s production has risen by over 15% to 550.93 MT against 478.12 MT last year.
According to the ministry, the increase in domestic coal production has helped the country curb imports to a large extent in face of sharp increase in coal demand arising due to continuous rise in power consumption.
In January, India’s power consumption grew nearly 13% to 126.16 billion units from 111.80 billion units in the same month last year, the government data showed.
