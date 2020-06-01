Domestic cooking gas price raised

While the demand for fuels had almost vanished with most of the world under coronavirus lockdowns, the prices since have recovered. After Black April, crude oil prices have been up again. After the mayhem witnessed by the global oil markets in April, prices were up in May again, with the international benchmark Brent crude oil trading at $37.84 per barrel. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices has also been up and was trading at $35.32 per barrel, after it turned negative in a first in April.