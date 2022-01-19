Drone attack on UAE’s Adnoc depot pushes crude up

Oil has been seeing a steady rise over the past month due to tight markets and concerns of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. The attack, analysts said, could push oil prices to the $100 per barrel mark. “This incident may not have a lasting impact on the oil price. However, the entire fossil fuel market is very tight as the demand bounce back continues to stay ahead of supply. It may be mid-2023 before US supply reached pre-pandemic levels of 12.3 mbpd and OPEC-plus is ramping up production to keep prices at elevated levels," said Debashish Mishra, partner, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu.