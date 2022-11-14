Duty pass-through to lift power tariff for some solar projects: Report1 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 02:00 PM IST
This announcement brings partial relief for up to 6 GW of solar projects already seeing elevated project costs, Crisil said
New Delhi: The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s move to consider basic customs duty (BCD) on import of solar cells/modules as a ‘change in law’ event and allow for its pass-through could raise tariff by 50-70 paise per unit of electricity for eligible projects, a report by rating agency Crisil said on Monday.