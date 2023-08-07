E20 fuel currently sold at over 1,900 pumps: Govt

E20 fuel currently sold at over 1,900 pumps: Govt1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 06:34 PM IST
The government has advanced the target of E20 fuel from 2030 to 2025. It is projected that by 2025, the use of E20 fuel will contribute to the reduction of more than 200 lakh tonne of greenhouse gas emissions
New Delhi: Public sector oil marketing companies (OMCs) started selling E20 petrol in February 2023 and it is currently being sold at more than 1,900 retail outlets across the country, minister of state in the ministry of petroleum & natural gas Rameswar Teli said on Monday.