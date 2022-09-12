Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Energy /  E-auction of 10 commercial coal mines to start on Sept 13

E-auction of 10 commercial coal mines to start on Sept 13

In a statement, the ministry said, the total peak rate capacity (PRC) of the mines being put up for e-auction is 39.31 million ton per annum.
1 min read . 08:20 PM ISTSaurav Anand

  • Coal ministry has successfully auctioned 43 coal mines so far with PRC of over 85 million ton per annum

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI :The Ministry of Coal has completed the technical evaluation of bids for commercial mining and the e-auction process will be launched on September 13, the government said in a statement.

NEW DELHI :The Ministry of Coal has completed the technical evaluation of bids for commercial mining and the e-auction process will be launched on September 13, the government said in a statement.

“Ministry of Coal had invited bids for coal mines for commercial coal mining. Technical evaluation of bids has been completed and forward e-auction for 10 coal mines will be launched tomorrow," the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

“Ministry of Coal had invited bids for coal mines for commercial coal mining. Technical evaluation of bids has been completed and forward e-auction for 10 coal mines will be launched tomorrow," the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

In a statement, the ministry said, the total peak rate capacity (PRC) of the mines being put up for e-auction is 39.31 million ton per annum. 

“E-auction for eight coal mines will be conducted on September 13 and for two coal mines on September 14, 2022. Total peak rate capacity (PRC) of the mines being put up for e-auction is 39.31 million ton per annum,“ the statement said.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

“Coal Ministry has successfully auctioned 43 coal mines so far with PRC of over 85 million ton per annum," it added.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.