E-auction of 10 commercial coal mines to start on Sept 13
NEW DELHI :The Ministry of Coal has completed the technical evaluation of bids for commercial mining and the e-auction process will be launched on September 13, the government said in a statement.
“Ministry of Coal had invited bids for coal mines for commercial coal mining. Technical evaluation of bids has been completed and forward e-auction for 10 coal mines will be launched tomorrow," the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.
In a statement, the ministry said, the total peak rate capacity (PRC) of the mines being put up for e-auction is 39.31 million ton per annum.
“E-auction for eight coal mines will be conducted on September 13 and for two coal mines on September 14, 2022. Total peak rate capacity (PRC) of the mines being put up for e-auction is 39.31 million ton per annum,“ the statement said.
“Coal Ministry has successfully auctioned 43 coal mines so far with PRC of over 85 million ton per annum," it added.