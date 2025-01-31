New Delhi: As India has set ambitious energy-transition goals, the Economic Survey for FY25 has cautioned the government about the risk of high import dependence to achieve these targets.

“Energy transition plans must be mindful of geopolitical vulnerabilities and avoid deepening India’s dependence on external sources for critical imports. Strategic thinking is warranted,” wrote V. Anantha Nageswaran, the chief economic advisor to the Government of India, in the preface to the survey.

His caution underscores the requirement of critical minerals for energy-transition components, including solar modules and batteries. And India is not a major producer of these minerals, while the supply chain is dominated by China.

To be sure, the government has already announced plans to boost critical mineral mining in India. Earlier this year, the Union cabinet approved the ₹34,300 crore National Critical Minerals Mission.

Taking a dig at the developed countries over their climate strategies, Nageswaran said: “The two obsessions of the West--the water and power-guzzling AI and energy transition--do not sit well with each other. One has to give.”

Stressing the need for cheaper thermal power even in the energy transition journey, the Economic Survey he tabled in the parliament on Friday said the more the West, particularly Europe, goes for wind and solar in its energy mix, the greater is the coal consumption in China.

China dominates the production or processing of key materials, but that requires power. And that cheaper energy largely comes from coal-fuelled thermal plants, according Nageswaran. As a result, there is a complex interplay of both fossil and non-fossil power.

“This complex interplay makes one thing clear for India. It has to focus a lot more than it has so far on adaptation than on emission mitigation,” he said, indicating that the thermal power plants need to continue operating while other modes of managing power demand need to be taken up.

The survey said that coal has an important role to play in India’s sustainable development. Citing examples of large-scale thermal capacity addition in the US and the UK in the 20th century, the Eonomic Survey noted that in India's case, most capacity additions to the coal-fired power plants were made only in the 2010s.

“There is no valid economic rationale for shutting down coal plants in India, leaving huge investments underutilised and stranded and without a dependable alternative in place. The US and European countries may transition from coal to natural gas because they have access to that resource, and their older conventional coal-based thermal plants are nearing the end of their life cycle.”

It noted that unlike many developed countries, India's only reliable energy source is coal, as it possesses around 10% of the world's coal reserves but only 0.7% of the world’s natural gas reserves.

Given the resource endowments, coal cannot be neglected as a reliable and affordable source of energy for India’s development. Noting that India has, however, taken a leading role in climate action, with the government implementing measures to reduce emissions in the economy, it said one key strategy has been to promote the efficient use of coal by utilizing super-critical, ultra-super-critical and the recent advanced ultra super critical technologies in coal-based power plants.

“Lessons learnt from the experiences of developed economies caution against shutting down thermal energy without adequate technological alternatives that allow a stable energy supply,” it said.

The Economic Survey for FY25 said India must decisively leverage its best resources, advanced technologies, and expertise to accelerate its journey toward becoming a developed nation by 2047, while ensuring a low-carbon pathway.

As India moves ahead towards its 500-gigawatts non-fossil capacity target by the end of this decade, the survey said innovations and investments are required to resolve issues obstructing renewable energy capacity addition, which would include focus on battery storage, grid infrastructure and critical minerals in the short-to-medium term.

The survey added that although power transformation capacity addition gained momentum this year, the progress in terms of transmission lines was affected by heavy monsoon rains.