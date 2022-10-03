EESL completes installation of 30 lakh smart meters across India

EESL completes installation of 30 lakh smart meters across India1 min read . 04:07 PM IST
As part of the programme, the company has installed around 30 lakh smart meters in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, NDMC-Delhi, Bihar, and the union territory of Andaman, it said in a statement.
The company has signed agreements with the state-designated agencies and utilities in these regions for the large-scale deployment of smart meters. It further aims to install a total of over 47 lakh smart meters by December 2023, it said.
Most recently, EESL completed the installation of over 10.5 lakh prepared smart meters in Bihar. The company has also installed around 11.57 Lakh smart meters in Uttar Pradesh, over 1.24 Lakh smart meters in Rajasthan, over 5.3 lakh smart meters in Haryana, around 64,000 smart meters in NDMC Delhi, and over 74,000smart meters in Andaman, the company said in a statement.
The prepaid smart meters will optimise operational performance of distribution companies (discoms) by increasing billing and collection efficiency, reducing operation and maintenance cost, and enhancing quality of service, along with providing consumers with Demand Side Management (DSM) options.
Arun Kumar Mishra, CEO, EESL, said in the statement, “EESL is deploying India’s firslt large-scale smart metering project under the Smart Meter National Programme (SMNP), in states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, New Delhi and Andaman. EESL has taken IoT Services from BSNL, Jio and Vodafone Idea for the network connectivity in DISCOMs. We are also working in association with Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), Robert Bosch and EDF energy, which provide unique system integration solutions."
Other benefits of prepaid smart metering include a marked reduction in peak power purchase cost, the ability to conduct power quality analysis in near-real time such as power factor, maximum demand, voltage etc., and a sharp reduction in carbon footprint, mainly due to reduced patrolling for meter reading, disconnection/ reconnection, outage detection etc.