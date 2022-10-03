EESL completes installation of 30 lakh smart meters across India

Arun Kumar Mishra, CEO, EESL, said in the statement, “EESL is deploying India’s firslt large-scale smart metering project under the Smart Meter National Programme (SMNP), in states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, New Delhi and Andaman. EESL has taken IoT Services from BSNL, Jio and Vodafone Idea for the network connectivity in DISCOMs. We are also working in association with Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T), Robert Bosch and EDF energy, which provide unique system integration solutions."