EESL enters into several partnerships at Clean Energy Ministerial meeting3 min read 24 Jul 2023, 01:31 AM IST
EESL unveiled its new energy efficiency strategy crafted in close collaboration with USAID India, which reinforces its pivotal role in driving India’s net-zero aspirations
New Delhi: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has forged partnerships worth ₹700 crore during the recent 14th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) meeting in Goa, said statement from EESL.
