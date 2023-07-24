New Delhi: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has forged partnerships worth ₹700 crore during the recent 14th Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) meeting in Goa, said statement from EESL.

As part of the event, EESL unveiled its new Energy Efficiency Strategy crafted in close collaboration with USAID India, which reinforces its pivotal role in driving India’s net-zero aspirations.

“Additionally, EESL solidified its commitment to decarbonization by signing a strategic MOU with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), India to shape forward-looking strategies and programs," it said. This transformational partnership encompasses key areas such as super-efficient cooling and heating, integrated energy efficiency services, utility energy management, demand flexibility, electric mobility, and regional expansion in South Asia.

This event under the aegis of the Clean Energy Ministerial witnessed the exchange of 15 crucial Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), showcasing EESL’s dedication to exploring innovative solutions for energy access, clean cooking, decarbonization, and energy efficiency initiatives.

A noteworthy alliance was established with the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Company Limited (APSHCL), amounting to INR 110 crores. In this collaboration, EESL will provide energy-efficient appliances to beneficiaries residing in Jagananna Colonies under the esteemed Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu (NPI) scheme. The initiative will witness the dissemination of 6 Lakhs LED bulbs, 3 Lakhs LED tubelights, and 3 Lakhs BLDC ceiling fans through the nodal agency, Andhra Pradesh State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation Ltd (APSEEDCO).

Another significant MOU was inked with IIT Madras, aiming to support Medium, Small, and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) in enhancing productivity and cost savings through energy assessments and the implementation of energy conservation measures. The partnership will enable MSMEs‘ access to markets and support them in commercializing technologies.

EESL’s strategic partnership with Loughborough University, UK, under the Modern Energy Cooking Service (MECS) program, valued at ₹50 crore, aims to drive large-scale promotion and deployment of electric cooking in India, the statement said. The agreement will lay the foundation for clean cooking technology promotion among residential consumers and empower solution providers through capacity-building initiatives, facilitating a seamless transition to cleaner cooking practices.

Vishal Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, EESL, said: “These partnerships and collaborations reinforce EESL’s commitment to driving energy efficiency and sustainability in various sectors. The Memorandums of Understanding exchanged during the 14th Clean Energy Ministerial mark a significant step towards achieving India’s ambitious energy goals.

“By pooling our expertise and resources with experts, we will accelerate the pace of India’s transition towards clean energy solutions. EESL remains dedicated to promoting a clean, sustainable, and inclusive energy future, while addressing the challenges and opportunities associated with energy efficiency."

EESL also marked a momentous agreement of approximately ₹50 crores with the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh. This collaboration endeavors to address electricity and cooking needs in remote areas of Leh by distributing rechargeable inverter bulbs and induction cookstoves.

Recognizing the significance of rural eCommerce and promoting local products, EESL signed an MoU with CSC e-Governance Services India Ltd., facilitating the distribution of energy-efficient appliances through more than 4 Lakh Common Service Centers under CSC Grameen eStore, bolstering rural eCommerce and supporting the “Vocal for Local" initiative.

EESL’s partnership with BAPS Swami Narayan Sanstha (Akshardham) focuses on implementing energy efficiency measures across BAPS centers and temples in India. This endeavor seeks to significantly reduce energy consumption and carbon footprints, while championing clean cooking solutions and e-mobility initiatives.

Furthermore, EESL entered into other significant MoUs with Shakti Foundation, Clean Cooling Collaborative (CCC), Alliance for Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE), Collaborative Labeling and Appliance Standards Programme (CLASP), EMC Kerala, and Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST)-Shirdi. These collaborations aim to drive the adoption of energy-efficient technologies, revolutionize the cooling sector, promote cleaner solutions, and conduct energy audits to enhance energy efficiency across various facilities, the statement said.