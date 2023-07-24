EESL enters into several partnerships at Clean Energy Ministerial meeting

A noteworthy alliance was established with the Andhra Pradesh State Housing Company Limited (APSHCL), amounting to INR 110 crores. In this collaboration, EESL will provide energy-efficient appliances to beneficiaries residing in Jagananna Colonies under the esteemed Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu (NPI) scheme. The initiative will witness the dissemination of 6 Lakhs LED bulbs, 3 Lakhs LED tubelights, and 3 Lakhs BLDC ceiling fans through the nodal agency, Andhra Pradesh State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation Ltd (APSEEDCO).