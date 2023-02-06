EESL, Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand joint business council to promote energy efficient practices
As part of this partnership, EESL will provide technical advisory, project management support, contracting and implementation support to execute select energy efficiency programmes from its portfolio with proven track records of successful implementation
New Delhi: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has joined hands with Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle Joint Business Council (IMT-GT JBC) Malaysia to promote the adoption of energy efficiency and sustainable practices in the region.
