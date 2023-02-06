Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / Industry / Energy /  EESL, Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand joint business council to promote energy efficient practices

EESL, Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand joint business council to promote energy efficient practices

1 min read . 12:57 PM IST Saurav Anand
Handshake icon. Shake hands, agreement, good deal, partnership concepts. Premium quality. Modern flat design graphic elements. Vector illustration. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As part of this partnership, EESL will provide technical advisory, project management support, contracting and implementation support to execute select energy efficiency programmes from its portfolio with proven track records of successful implementation

New Delhi: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has joined hands with Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle Joint Business Council (IMT-GT JBC) Malaysia to promote the adoption of energy efficiency and sustainable practices in the region.

New Delhi: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has joined hands with Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle Joint Business Council (IMT-GT JBC) Malaysia to promote the adoption of energy efficiency and sustainable practices in the region.

As part of this partnership, EESL will provide technical advisory, project management support, contracting and implementation support to execute select energy efficiency programmes from its portfolio with proven track records of successful implementation.

As part of this partnership, EESL will provide technical advisory, project management support, contracting and implementation support to execute select energy efficiency programmes from its portfolio with proven track records of successful implementation.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

EESL will implement rooftop solar projects, LED street light projects, electric mobility, UJALA, and Building Energy Efficiency Programme in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

‘’EESL will also collaborate with IMT-GT JBC Malaysia to identify opportunities for saving energy and lowering carbon emissions,“ the company said in a statement.

The IMT-GT JBC Malaysia will identify other new interventions to achieve its targets under Green City Action Plans 2022-2025 and assist EESL for various sector-led negotiations as well as provide support for the successful roll out of energy efficiency projects in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand, it added.

“Our partnership with IMT-GT will further promote sustainable growth across businesses and make energy efficiency central to the growth trajectory of all the cities under the council," Vishal Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer, EESL, said.

IMT-GT is positioned as part of the ASEAN building block, linking ASEAN Sustainable Urbanisation Strategy with IMT-GT Sustainable Urban Development Framework 2019 – 2036 (SUDF).

MINT PREMIUMSee All

“Our partnership with EESL is a testament of our efforts to promote low carbon and climate resilient development powered by renewable sources as well as energy efficiency measures," Mahadi Mohamad, director, IMT-GT Joint Business Council, Malaysia, said.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP