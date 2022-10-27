EESL manages to maintain 95% uptime of 2.4 lakh streetlights in Lucknow

NEW DELHI :State-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL) has been relentlessly working towards lighting the streets of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh with energy efficient streetlights. Till date, the EESL has installed as many as 2,44,957 streetlights in Lucknow, and 95% of them are up and running - thereby ensuring maximum visibility on the city roads, the company said in a statement.
“The on-ground teams aim to resolve all complaints they receive within a timeframe of 48 hours. As part of the maintenance of streetlights, EESL has deployed 25 teams for night patrolling. A dedicated Complaint Handling System (CHS) has been put in place to receive and monitor complaints," it said.
There are also Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) and Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) portals where customers and state-level authorities can give feedback and report concerns related to the functioning of streetlights. Complaints and concerns can be filed offline as well.
“The Streetlighting National Programme (SLNP) has played a significant role in illuminating India’s roads with energy efficient LED streetlights. These streetlights empower citizens and tourists to feel safe and secure when they step out after dark. Additionally, they facilitate safe mobility and significantly reduce the risk of road accidents. I am thankful to our local teams and ULBs in Lucknow to ensure smooth functioning of streetlights and ensure prompt and proactive redressal of complaints,“ said Venkatesh Dwivedi, Group Executive Director – Projects & Business Development, EESL.
In the state of Uttar Pradesh, SLNP was initiated in the year 2015. Till date, as many as 12,80,662 streetlights have been installed in Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Meerut, Jhansi 48 other districts of Uttar Pradesh.
Furthermore, the state has benefitted immensely from having access to an affordable energy-efficient infrastructure equipped with future-readiness. These streetlights have been connected to a web-based monitoring system – Central Control Monitoring System (CCMS), which enables remote operations and monitoring, and also makes room for additional operational savings. This CCMS system is also equipped to sends alerts every time a light needs attention. This reduces the chances of failure and sudden repair work.
A joint venture of NTPC Limited, Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation and POWERGRID, Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) was set up under Ministry of Power to facilitate implementation of energy efficiency projects.
EESL is a Super Energy Service Company (ESCO) that seeks to unlock energy efficiency market in India, estimated at Rs. 74,000 crore that can potentially result in energy savings of up to 20 per cent of current consumption, by way of innovative business and implementation models.
