EESL partners Institution of Engineers’ Energy Conservation Mission

EESL and Energy Conservation Mission have partnered with the aim to conduct awareness sessions on ‘Energy Conservation’ across 30 schools in Telangana
New Delhi: Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Energy Conservation Mission of The Institution of Engineers (India) in an effort to propagate the importance of energy conservation in Telangana.
EESL and Energy Conservation Mission have partnered with the aim to conduct awareness sessions on ‘Energy Conservation’ across 30 schools in the state.
“They will also collaborate on developing and conducting skill development and training activities for upskilling unemployed youth. Furthermore, they will facilitate capacity building sessions in educational institutions, MSMEs engaged in energy related businesses, NGOs, Women’s self-help groups etc, on energy conservation practices as well as energy efficiency technologies and programmes," EESL said in a press release.
“We have to conserve energy in all its forms and suggested energy saving tips like turn off switch when not in use, use star rated appliances & switch over to Electric Vehicle," said Sunil Sharma (IAS), Special Chief Secretary Energy Department, Govt of Telangana.
Sharma added that 1 unit saved is 1 unit generated which requires lots of effort and resources.
In Telangana, EESL has installed over 15.53 Lakh LED streetlights as part of its Street Lighting National Programme. As part of the programme, inefficient lights have been replaced with energy efficient LED lights which offer better visibility and reduce GHG emissions. This has further improved the safety of citizens, particularly, women & children.
“Energy conservation is one of the most cost-effective solutions to energy shortages, as well as a more environmentally friendly alternative to increased energy production. Through this collaboration with Energy Conservation Mission, we hope to accomplish energy savings in Telangana & accelerate India’s path towards a sustainable future," said Savitri Singh, GM (Tech) EESL.