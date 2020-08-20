EESL to blacklist China-backed PT Hexing, to debar it from all deals

NEW DELHI : State-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) is planning to bar PT Hexing Technology of Indonesia from future tenders after cancelling its ₹345 crore smart meter contract, a top EESL official said.

This follows the Delhi high court on Tuesday dismissing a PT Hexing petition to stop the encashment of its $4.08 million ( ₹30 crore) bank guarantee to EESL to supply 1.5 million smart meters. EESL also plans to return 9,980 meters supplied by China-headquartered Hexing Electrical Co. Ltd.

“The honourable high court has dismissed the petition of PT Hexing with regard to non-performance of their contract. We will proceed to initiate/take action as per the contract, including issuing a show-cause notice, as to why should the company not be blacklisted," said Saurabh Kumar, executive vice chairperson, EESL Group.

This comes against the backdrop of India firming up a series of economic responses against China, following border tensions that remain unresolved. Also, India’s new public procurement rulebook calls for giving compulsory purchase preference to local suppliers.

Getting blacklisted will bar PT Hexing from participating in future tenders of the central and state governments, and their agencies. PT Hexing could not be contacted for comments.

In its court petition seeking an injunction to stop encashment of its contract performance guarantee (CPG), PT Hexing said it will, “suffer irretrievable injury as the encashment of the bank guarantees is now a ground for rejection of bids in many tenders floated by various governmental agencies and therefore would have a negative impact on the future biddings by the petitioners, thereby leading to financial loss to the petitioners." Mint has seen a copy of the petition.

EESL, a JV of NTPC Ltd, Rural Electrification Corp. Ltd, Power Finance Corp. Ltd and Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd, had awarded the contract to a consortium led by PT Hexing Technology, comprising Pal Mohan Electronics Pvt. Ltd, and Hexing Electrical.

A smart meter architecture requires a two-way communication network, control centre equipment and software applications, which enable near real-time gathering and transfer of energy usage details. The government is concerned about such an equipment potentially infected by malware.

A 13 August EESL communication to PT Hexing reviewed by Mint said the company failed to deliver the supplies as per tender conditions.

“This delay has caused substantial loss to EESL. The 9,980 meters supplied by you have problematic firmware due to which data collection, communication issues have arose," the communication said. “Please consider this as our formal intimation for LoA annulment and forfeiture of the CPG submitted by you," it added.

After PT Hexing’s disqualification and India’s new public procurement rulebook, firms eligible to take part in the snap bid called by EESL for supplying 3 million meters include Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd, Larsen and Toubro and HPL Electric and Power Ltd.

EESL’s move follows Centre’s decision to restrict firms from countries with a shared land border from participating in bids for procurement, without approval from authorities.

