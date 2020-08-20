EESL to blacklist China-backed PT Hexing, to debar it from all deals

In its court petition seeking an injunction to stop encashment of its contract performance guarantee (CPG), PT Hexing said it will, “suffer irretrievable injury as the encashment of the bank guarantees is now a ground for rejection of bids in many tenders floated by various governmental agencies and therefore would have a negative impact on the future biddings by the petitioners, thereby leading to financial loss to the petitioners." Mint has seen a copy of the petition.