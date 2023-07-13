EIB to support National Green Hydrogen Mission with €1 billion loan1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 05:03 PM IST
EIB's vice-president Kris Peeters will confirm the lender's interest in providing the loan facility during his upcoming trip to India this week to attend G20 events.
New Delhi: European Investment Bank (EIB) will support the Indian government's recently approved National Green Hydrogen Mission with a loan of up to €1 billion to assist the country's nascent Indian green hydrogen ecosystem and renewable energy projects, the agency said on Thursday.
