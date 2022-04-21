Eight-hour blackouts hit India after hottest March on record

Coal inventories at Indian power plants have dwindled recently mainly because of lower domestic output, transportation constraints due to a limited number of rail carriages and reduced imports as a result of high sea cargo rates. Power ministry data show that, as of April 19, electricity producers held stock that could last an average of just over eight days. Despite boosting output by 27% in the first half of this month, state-owned Coal India Ltd., which operates some of Asia’s biggest coal mines, said it hasn’t been able to keep pace with the “intense demand."