EIL, Guyana Power and Gas Inc tie up for consultancy services

Engineers India Limited (EIL) has signed a contract with Guyana Power and Gas Inc, a wholly owned company of the government of Guyana, to provide Consultancy Services for Integrated NGL Plant and 300 MW CCGT Power Plant project in Guyana.
Engineers India Limited (EIL) has signed a contract with Guyana Power and Gas Inc, a wholly owned company of the government of Guyana, to provide Consultancy Services for Integrated NGL Plant and 300 MW CCGT Power Plant project in Guyana.
The contract was signed today by Marcia Nadir Sharma, Director, Guyana Power and Gas Inc and Atul Gupta, Director (Commercial), EIL in the presence of Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana and Hardeep Singh Puri, the union minister for petroleum and natural gas and Vartika Shukla, CMD, EIL, said statement from EIL.
The contract was signed today by Marcia Nadir Sharma, Director, Guyana Power and Gas Inc and Atul Gupta, Director (Commercial), EIL in the presence of Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana and Hardeep Singh Puri, the union minister for petroleum and natural gas and Vartika Shukla, CMD, EIL, said statement from EIL.
The estimated value of the contract is around $22 million, it said.
The estimated value of the contract is around $22 million, it said.
Commenting on this development, EIL CMD, Vartika Shukla said: “The signing of the contract between Guyana Power and Gas Inc and EIL for a power plant project in Guyana is a stepping stone for deeper engagements of EIL with Guyana in fast-tracking future developmental initiative.“
Commenting on this development, EIL CMD, Vartika Shukla said: “The signing of the contract between Guyana Power and Gas Inc and EIL for a power plant project in Guyana is a stepping stone for deeper engagements of EIL with Guyana in fast-tracking future developmental initiative.“
The Guyanese president is on a seven visit to India till 14 January. Both the sides have discussed on cooperation in the energy space.
The Guyanese president is on a seven visit to India till 14 January. Both the sides have discussed on cooperation in the energy space.
A statement from the petroleum ministry on Thursday said that the union petroleum minister and the Guyana president discussed government-to-government cooperation in Guyana’s hydrocarbons sector.
A statement from the petroleum ministry on Thursday said that the union petroleum minister and the Guyana president discussed government-to-government cooperation in Guyana’s hydrocarbons sector.
According to the ministry, the the leaders had fruitful and engaging discussion on increasing cooperation across the entire oil and gas ecosystem and noted the synergies which exist between the two countries.
According to the ministry, the the leaders had fruitful and engaging discussion on increasing cooperation across the entire oil and gas ecosystem and noted the synergies which exist between the two countries.
The leaders also agreed on direct government-to-government cooperation across the entire spectrum of the oil and gas sector including increased long-term offtake, participation in exploration and production activities in Guyana, technical cooperation in the midstream and downstream sector and capacity building, it said.
The leaders also agreed on direct government-to-government cooperation across the entire spectrum of the oil and gas sector including increased long-term offtake, participation in exploration and production activities in Guyana, technical cooperation in the midstream and downstream sector and capacity building, it said.
Catch all the Industry News
, Banking News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
.