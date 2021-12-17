EKI Energy, Shell Overseas Investments to launch JV to reduce carbon emission

Shell has set a target to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society, said Kazeem Khan, Shell General Manager, Asia Pacific, Nature Based Solutions. "To achieve this, Shell is first and foremost focused on avoiding and reducing emissions and, in addition, we are working with nature to help reduce the overall concentration of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere. Through this joint venture and the collaboration with Enking, we look forward to helping unlock nature’s climate change mitigation potential and bringing lasting environmental and social co-benefits."