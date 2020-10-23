Electric-car mania turns Asian battery makers into power brokers

Panasonic has long been joined at the hip with Tesla Inc.: The two companies operate the massive battery plant known as the Gigafactory outside of Reno, Nevada. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has complained the Japanese company operates at a pace that constrains output of Tesla’s Model 3 sedan. Panasonic is adding a 14th battery-cell production line to the Nevada factory, a move that will increase output by 10%. But it’s not beholden to Tesla: It also has a joint venture with Toyota Motor Corp.