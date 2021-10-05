‘Electricity amendment bill is really a second generation power sector reform’

Poddar: There is immense amount of capital not just for Macquarie, but the broader investment community, to invest in infrastructure assets, specifically around the entire theme of energy transition. As more dollars get printed in the US, those dollars will find its way into the alternative investment classes. That is the macro theme that is playing out. We have seen significant amount of investments into the renewable space and most big platforms are backed by financial institutions. If the last mile, the distribution side, opens up, it will attract a lot of interest. The entire infrastructure needs to be strengthened. Specifically, we need to enable two-way communication and build flexibility in the network with more electric vehicles coming in. A lot of improvement needs to be done. I have absolutely no doubt you will find investors extremely interested to be a part of this transformation.