Electricity authority for battery standardization to boost EV-to-grid charging
The Central Electricity Authority said a significant scaling up in electric vehicle deployment represents an opportunity for the power sector
New Delhi: The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has proposed battery standardization and interoperability measures to promote the integration of electric vehicles with the grid through reverse charging.
Next Story
₹933.21.16%
₹104.04-0.55%
₹385.5-0.18%
₹50.262.33%
₹239.1-1.05%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message