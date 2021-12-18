'Electricity available 22 hours in rural areas, 23.5 hours in urban regions'

NEW DELHI : India’s electricity availability has increased to 22 hours in rural areas and 23.5 hours in urban areas, said India’s power and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar.

“The country has become a power surplus; we have connected the whole country into one grid and strengthened the distribution system. These steps have increased the power availability to 22 hours in rural areas and 23.5 hours in urban areas. The next step is to take it to 24*7 guaranteed power supply at affordable prices," Singh said at a review, planning and monitoring meeting with states – according to a statement from the power ministry on Saturday.

The country’ electricity demand has picked up after the dip during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. As part of its energy transition efforts, India is also working towards electrification of the economy by developing action plans for the greening of electricity.

“The matter of increasing overdues of GENCOs was also deliberated and it was advised that DISCOMs must immediately undertake loss reduction measures through proper metering, billing and energy accounting. Proper accounting of subsidies being announced by respective State Governments and payment to DISCOMs also need to be ensured," the statement said.

This comes in the backdrop of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approving the marquee ₹3.03 trillion power discom reform scheme, wherein the Centre’ share will be ₹97,631 crore. The funds will be released to discoms subject to them meeting reform-related milestones.

“Further, it was stressed that for providing 24x7 uninterrupted power supply to consumers; an operationally efficient and financially viable electricity distribution sector is necessary. In order to achieve this objective, the Government of India has recently launched the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme having a total outlay of ~Rs. 3.0 Lakh crores. The scheme aims at reducing the AT&C loss to 12-15% and eliminating the ACS-ARR gap at the pan India level by FY 2024-25. The formulation of plans by different States was reviewed. All States and DISCOMs are progressing well in preparation of action plans and DPRs as per the scheme guidelines," the statement added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.