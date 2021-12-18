'Electricity available 22 hours in rural areas, 23.5 hours in urban regions'

“Further, it was stressed that for providing 24x7 uninterrupted power supply to consumers; an operationally efficient and financially viable electricity distribution sector is necessary. In order to achieve this objective, the Government of India has recently launched the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme having a total outlay of ~Rs. 3.0 Lakh crores. The scheme aims at reducing the AT&C loss to 12-15% and eliminating the ACS-ARR gap at the pan India level by FY 2024-25. The formulation of plans by different States was reviewed. All States and DISCOMs are progressing well in preparation of action plans and DPRs as per the scheme guidelines," the statement added.

