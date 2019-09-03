Electricity bills set to rise in UP, up to 12% power tariff hike approved

The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) on Tuesday approved up to 12% increase in power tariff for various consumer categories.

A hike of 8-12% in power tariff has been approved by the UPERC for domestic consumers. The actual hike in power tariff after deducting the regulatory surcharge will be 3.72% to 7.72%.

Against the current rate of ₹4.90 per unit for the first 150 units, the power regulator has increased the tariff by nearly 12% to ₹5.50 per unit. The tariffs for 151-300 units, 301-500 units and above 500 units have been increased to ₹6 per unit from ₹5.40 at present, ₹6.50 per unit from ₹6.20 and ₹7 per unit from ₹6.50, respectively.

For agricultural consumer category, a hike of 9% in power tariff for urban schedule and 15% for rural schedule has been approved. While for industrial (heavy) consumer category, a tariff hike is kept in the range of 5 to 10%.

Rates have been revised keeping in view the increase in the expenditure cost and decrease in revenue, which had widened the gap and financial efficiency of the state discoms, said the UPERC in a statement.

For power discoms, the regulatory surcharge of 4.8% has been removed.

The state power regulator has also approved a rise in tariff for domestic unmetered connections and for conversion of unmetered to metered connection.

The new rates will come into effect from the date of notification issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.