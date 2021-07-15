Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Energy >Electricity demand growing faster than roll-out of renewable energies, says IEA

Electricity demand growing faster than roll-out of renewable energies, says IEA

Premium
Electricity demand is expected to grow by 5% this year, much more than the 1% drop it experienced last year as the global economy tumbled into recession thanks to restrictions to stem the coronavirus pandemic
2 min read . 05:19 PM IST AFP

Demand for electricity is growing faster than the roll-out of renewable energies, leading to a surge in the use of heavily polluting coal and undermining efforts to reach carbon neutrality, the IEA said

Electricity demand is growing faster than the roll-out of renewable energies, leading to a surge in the use of heavily polluting coal and undermining efforts to reach carbon neutrality, the IEA warned on Thursday.

Electricity demand is growing faster than the roll-out of renewable energies, leading to a surge in the use of heavily polluting coal and undermining efforts to reach carbon neutrality, the IEA warned on Thursday.

Electricity demand is expected to grow by 5% this year, much more than the 1% drop it experienced last year as the global economy tumbled into recession thanks to restrictions to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

Electricity demand is expected to grow by 5% this year, much more than the 1% drop it experienced last year as the global economy tumbled into recession thanks to restrictions to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Renewable electricity generation continues to grow strongly -- but cannot keep up with increasing demand," the International Energy Agency said in a semi-annual report on the electricity market.

Renewable power production expanded by 7% in 2020 and the IEA expects it will grow by 8% this year and by more than 6% next year.

"Despite these rapid increases, renewables are expected to be able to serve only around half of the projected growth in global demand in 2021 and 2022," it said.

That will leave fossil fuel power stations to cover around 45% of extra demand this year.

Coal-fired power stations whose emissions are particularly harmful to the environment and contribute to global warming, are expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels this year. The IEA believes they could hit a record high in 2022.

That will drive a rise in emissions of CO2, a gas that contributes to global warming, which could hit a record level in 2022.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Number of vaccination sites drops by 28% in July so far

Premium

How do banks determine a good credit score?

Premium

How are shares allocated in an oversubscribed IPO?

Premium

Citigroup profit soars as consumers rebound

While nations are increasingly committed to reaching net-zero emissions by mid-century in order to limit climate change, the IEA calculates that in order to reach that goal emissions from the power sector need to be falling now.

Use of coal needs to fall by more than 6% a year.

"Stronger policy actions are needed to reach climate goals," the IEA report said as nations are set to hold a major climate summit later this year.

While renewable power is growing at an impressive rate, "it still isn't where it needs to be to put us on a path to reaching net-zero emissions by mid-century," said Keisuke Sadamori, who heads up energy markets and security at the IEA.

"To shift to a sustainable trajectory, we need to massively step up investment in clean energy technologies -- especially renewables and energy efficiency," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!