A new electricity supercycle is under way

As investment in grid infrastructure has soared, bottlenecks have emerged in the supply chain. Wood Mackenzie, another energy consultancy, estimates that a global shortage of transformers has led prices to rise by 60-80%since 2020, with waiting times tripling to five years or longer. That is spurring both capital spending and innovation among suppliers. Mr Bruch says his firm is investing record amounts to tackle an order backlog that now exceeds €120bn ($124bn). GE Vernova, whose backlog for electrical gear has reached $42bn, has said it will plough $9bn into capital expenditure and research and development by 2028. Hitachi’s energy business, which also has a hefty backlog, has spent $3bn on capital expenditure over the past three years and plans to spend another $6bn by 2027, including $1.5bn in transformers.